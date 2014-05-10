CAIRO May 10 A new 5 percent surtax on the
incomes of wealthy Egyptians will last for three years, the
finance minister said on Saturday, less than three weeks before
the country elects a new president.
Hany Dimian said the tax, approved by the cabinet last week,
would apply to those earning more than one million Egyptian
pounds ($141,900) annually in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He said the
first payment would be due in January 2015.
Those subject to the tax would be given the choice of
whether their funds should go towards public projects in
education, health, agriculture, housing or infrastructure.
The temporary tax had been under discussion for several
months, but its approval comes shortly before a May 26-27
presidential election which is widely expected to be won by
former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The measure still needs to be passed by Interim President
Adly Mansour before it can be implemented.
Social justice and fairer distribution of wealth were among
the demands of protesters who ousted veteran president Hosni
Mubarak in Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring revolution. Elected Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi was removed by the army last year in the
wake of mass protests.
The turmoil has hammered the economy, driving away foreign
investors and tourists.
The country of 85 million has been struggling to curb a
budget deficit that swelled to around 14 percent of gross
domestic product last year. It is under pressure to cut
subsidies that eat up around a fifth of its budget, but risks
triggering protests if it does so.
In a television interview this week, Sisi said energy
subsidies could not be lifted quickly and insisted he would
intervene to protect the poor from rising prices. But he did not
spell out details of how he would manage the economy of the
largest Arab state.
($1 = 7.0450 Egyptian Pounds)
