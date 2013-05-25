CAIRO May 25 Egypt will refund taxes collected
from Qatar National Bank 's acquisition of National
Societe Generale Bank to shareholders on Sunday, an
official from a clearing company told Reuters on Saturday.
The clearing company will return 10.2 million Egyptian
pounds ($1.5 million) total in taxes it collected from NSGB
shareholders, said Tariq Abdel Bari, managing director of Misr
for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry.
The Islamist-led government had shocked foreign investors in
March when it imposed a 10 percent tax on investment gains from
the takeover by QNB of local lender National Societe Generale
Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-largest private sector bank by
market value.
QNB, one of the most acquisitive Gulf Arab lenders, is 50
percent owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign
wealth fund that has led the bulk of gas-rich Qatar's
international acquisitions in recent years.
The announcement of the refund came after Egypt cancelled a
tax on stock market dividends and share gains in takeover bids.
Investors in the country's struggling equity market had
protested the tax plans, which were unveiled in December as part
of austerity measures to control a soaring budget deficit. ($1 =
6.9819 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by
Michael Georgy)