CAIRO May 18 Egypt's government put a 10 percent tax on capital gains on hold for two years but will keep a 10 percent tax on stock dividends, two government sources who attended a late night government meeting told Reuters on Monday.

The taxes, approved by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last July as part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years of political turmoil, were challenged in court last month.

Critics said an unclear collection mechanism was creating uncertainty in the market and hampering investment.

