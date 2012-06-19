BRIEF-Aziyo Biologics raises $12 mln in equity financing
* Aziyo Biologics Inc files to say it has raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sLO60v)
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's central bank said it sold $526 million in one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday, more than the $500 million it originally sought.
The weighted average yield edged up to 3.715 percent from 3.706 percent at the last issue on May 15.
The central bank received bids worth $890 million, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.7 to 3.73 percent .
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)