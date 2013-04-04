CAIRO, April 4 The average yield on Egyptian 364
and 182-day treasury bills climbed at an auction on Thursday,
figures released by the central bank showed.
The average yield on the 364-day T-bills for April 9 issue
climbed to 14.788 percent from 13.680 percent at the previous
auction.
The yield on the 182-day T-bills rose to 14.279 percent from
13.813 percent at the previous auction on March 28.
The central bank sold 3 billion Egyptian pounds' worth of
364-day T-bills and 4 billion pounds' worth of 182-day bills.
(Reporting By Asma Alsharif and Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul
Taylor)