CAIRO, April 4 Yields on Egyptian treasury bills rose sharply on Thursday and traders said they were likely to keep climbing as the central bank tightens interest rates to control soaring inflation.

The average yields on 364 and 182-day treasury bills climbed to their highest levels since September 2012 at an auction on Thursday, figures released by the central bank showed.

The spike in short-term government borrowing costs came as an International Monetary Fund delegation resumed long-delayed talks in Cairo on a $4.8 billion loan agreement with Egypt, urgently needed to stem an economic crisis.

The average yield on the 364-day T-bills for April 9 issue jumped to 14.788 percent from 13.680 percent at the previous weekly auction on March 26.

The yield on the 182-day T-bills rose to 14.279 percent from 13.813 percent at the previous auction on March 28.

The central bank sold 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($440.03 million) worth of 364-day T-bills and 4 billion pounds worth of 182-day bills.

The central bank raised interest rates last month in an effort to slow a slide in the Egyptian pound, which has lost nearly one-tenth of its value against the dollar this year and is trading even lower on the black market.

Fixed income traders told Reuters there is still room for T-bill yields to rise by one-half to one percentage point.

"Most banks now are holding their cash, waiting for higher yields," said one trader, saying that the rising yields reflect the central bank's raising of both its main interest rates by 50 basis points on March 21.

"There is still room for these yields to rise above the current levels, at least above 15 percent," another trader said.

Cairo must convince the IMF that it is serious about reforms aimed at boosting growth and curbing an unaffordable budget deficit that will hit 12.3 percent of GDP without reforms.

That implies tax hikes and politically risky cuts in the generous system of state subsidies for fuel and bread, on which the majority of Egyptians depend.

The central bank said on its website on Thursday that Egypt's foreign reserves fell slightly at the end of March 2013 to $13.424 billion, down from $13.5 billion at the end of February. ($1 = 6.8178 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Asma Alsharif and Maggie Fick; editing by Paul Taylor and Stephen Nisbet)