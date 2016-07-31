CAIRO, July 31 Telecom Egypt, the country's
state-owned landline monopoly, said on Sunday its board had
given preliminary approval to a plan to buy a fourth-generation
mobile phone licence.
Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited
plan to reform the telecoms sector.
The reforms will potentially allow Telecom Egypt, which owns
a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, to enter the mobile phone
market directly. They could also allow mobile operators to offer
fixed-line services, ending Telecom Egypt's dominance.
"The board of directors decided on July 28 to preliminarily
approve obtaining a licence for the establishment, operation and
management of 4G networks and providing mobile services," TE
said in a statement to the stock exchange website.
The company's full study of the 4G licence plan will now be
presented to the investment committee, the statement said.
Banking sources told Reuters earlier this month that Telecom
Egypt was in talks with banks to secure a loan worth 5 billion
Egyptian pounds ($563.07 million) to acquire a 4G licence.
Egypt's telecom regulator has approached Egypt's three
operating companies currently offering mobile services - Orange
Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat -- about buying
the 4G licences. The cost of the licences has not been
disclosed.
The operators have until the first week of August to submit
applications.
The government hopes to collect a total of 22.3 billion
Egyptian pounds from licence fees, Communications and
Information Technology minister Yasser al-Kadi said last month.
(Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Adrian
Croft)