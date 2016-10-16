CAIRO Oct 16 Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat have
signed 4G licence agreements with the telecoms regulator, an
official from the regulator told Reuters.
The official did not give details on the terms of the
licences.
Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited
plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise money for stretched
government finances.
The country's three existing mobile phone operators -
Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned down the 4G
licences saying the amount of spectrum on offer was not
sufficient to allow them to offer the service efficiently.
