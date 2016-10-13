CAIRO Oct 13 Orange Egypt has presented a request to acquire a licence that will allow it to operate fourth-generation mobile phone services in the country of 90 million, an official at Egypt's telecom regulator said on Thursday.

The official said the regulator was considering the request and would continue its deliberations until October 23.

There was no immediate comment from Orange. (Writing by Amina Ismail,; Editing by Lin Noueihed)