CAIRO, March 10 Telecom Egypt's chief executive officer said on Tuesday the fixed-line monopoly plans capital expenditure of 3.428 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) in 2015, focused mainly on building its network.

Mohamed Elnawawy told Reuters that the spending represented "an all-time high for capex" after the firm invested 2.25 billion pounds last year.

The firm, in which the Egyptian government owns an 80 percent stake, reported a 31.4 percent fall in profit for 2014 on Tuesday. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Louise Heavens)