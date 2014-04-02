CAIRO, April 2 The price offered to Telecom Egypt for a mobile licence as part of a unified telecoms licence is 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($360 million), the country's telecommunications minister Atef Helmy said at news conference on Wednesday.

The licence for other companies to use Telecom Egypt's fixed line network is priced at 100 million pounds, he added. ($1=6.9673 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)