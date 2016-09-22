CAIRO, Sept 22 Egypt's three existing mobile
phone operators have declined to buy its fourth-generation
licences, two Egyptian telecoms officials told Reuters on
Thursday.
The companies, Vodafone, Orange and
Etisalat, did not respond to repeated requests for
comment. The Egyptian officials declined to be named as no
official announcement had yet been made on the matter.
Telecom Egypt, the country's fixed-line monopoly, last month
acquired the 4G licence at a cost of 7.08 billion Egyptian
pounds ($797 million). The move will allow it to enter the
mobile phone market directly for the first time.
Thursday was the deadline for the three existing mobile
companies to respond to the government's offer to buy 4G
licences.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Ola Noureldin)