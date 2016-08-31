(Adds license payment made half in USD)
CAIRO Aug 31 Telecom Egypt, the state-owned
landline monopoly, said it acquired the country's first 4G
mobile license on Wednesday at a cost of 7.08 billion Egyptian
pounds ($797 million) paving the way for it to become the fourth
mobile provider in Egypt.
The Egyptian government is selling four 4G licenses as part
of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and Telecom
Egypt will join existing mobile carriers Vodafone Egypt,
Etisalat and Orange Egypt.
The telecoms regulator approved revised terms for 4G mobile
broadband network licences earlier this month and offered them
to Telecom Egypt and all three mobile service providers.
The license is valid for 15 years and services must be made
available within six months, Telecom Egypt said in a statement.
Egypt is giving companies that already operate in the
country priority in obtaining 4G licences but has said it would
launch an international tender should any of the operators
decline the offer.
The remaining carriers have until Sept. 22 to accept the
offer.
The terms were revised after negotiations with the four
telecom carriers. A senior official at the Telecommunications
Ministry told Reuters previously that the revised terms included
additional frequencies to those originally offered but no change
to a condition that 50 percent of the payment for the licence be
made in U.S. dollars, which the telecom companies had objected
to.
Egypt needs hard currency after burning through its foreign
exchange reserves as political turmoil hit foreign investment
and tourism since a 2011 uprising.
Telecom Egypt said on Wednesday it had so far paid 5.2
billion pounds for the license, 50 percent of which was paid in
dollars. The rest will be paid over four years, the company
said.
($1 = 8.88 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)