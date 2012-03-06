DOHA, March 6 Egypt will launch a tender
for mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) licences within four
weeks, the country's communications minister said on Tuesday.
MVNOs are mobile phone service providers which lease excess
network capacity from telecom operators.
Industry executives had been hoping the tender would take
place last year but major investment decisions have been delayed
by the army-backed interim government appointed after the
overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak.
Companies aiming to secure an MVNO licence include Telecom
Egypt, the country's landline monopoly, which is
sitting on record amounts of cash and wants to boost its
presence in fast-growing mobile and data services.
"We are finalising the format for the MVNO and hopefully we
should expect (to issue the tender) in four weeks' time,"
Mohamed Salem, Minister of Communications and Information
Technology, told Reuters during an industry conference in Qatar.
Salem said he was unsure how many MVNO licences Egypt would
issue and declined to say how much selling them could raise for
a government that is struggling to finance its budget deficit.
He said fourth-generation mobile network licences would also
be sold some time after June, by when the government would have
formulated a new strategy for expanding broadband services.
"4G will be included in the broadband strategy," said Salem.
"The broadband plan ... will be issued by the end of June."
Mobile phone subscriptions now roughly equal Egypt's
population and companies are seeking to maintain revenue growth
by encouraging customers to use more data services.
Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with more
than 80 million people.
Telecom Egypt has a venture with Vodafone that vies
with Mobinil for leadership of the mobile phone
market. The third-placed operator is Etisalat Egypt.