CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt's telecoms regulator said on
Thursday it would issue a licence allowing a company to operate
fixed-line and mobile networks in the coming weeks, a move that
would allow Telecom Egypt to offer mobile services.
Hesham el-Alaily, head of National Telecommunications
Regulatory Authority, said the licence was nearly ready. "We are
in the final stages," he said at an economic conference in
Cairo.
Egypt's three existing mobile phone service providers are
Vodafone Egypt, Mobinil and Etisalat Egypt
.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla; writing by Tom
Perry; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)