CAIRO, March 28 Telecom Egypt's Chief Executive Tamer Gadallah is expected to step down from his post, two sources inside the company said on Tuesday.

A new CEO will be appointed at the next board meeting while Maged Othman will remain as chairman, the sources said.

The company said on Tuesday it is to pay a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0552) per share for 2016. ($1 = 18.1000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)