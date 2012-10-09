CAIRO Oct 9 Egypt's new government is studying
ways to develop the mobile telecoms sector, including the idea
of issuing a licence for a fourth operator, though a decision
will not be taken until the first quarter of 2013, the telecoms
minister said on Tuesday.
As an alternative to a fourth licence, Hany Mahmoud said the
government could work to develop the sector with the existing
operators - Mobinil, Vodafone Egypt ,
and Etisalat Misr, a unit of UAE operator Etisalat.
"We are studying the whole telecommunications market and
what we exactly need. Is it a new player or distributing things
into the different players we have now? It's not clear yet and
it will be finalised in the first quarter next year," Mahmoud
told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference in Cairo.
Mahmoud is responsible for the telecoms portfolio in the
first government appointed by President Mohamed Mursi, an
Islamist elected earlier this year in Egypt's first democratic
presidential election.