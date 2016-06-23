* Egypt introducing high-speed mobile service
* Licenses offered to mobile operators, landline monopoly
* 4G part of plan to reform telecoms sector, end monopoly
* Telecom Egypt will not have to sell Vodafone stake
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, June 23 Egypt said on Thursday it will
offer fourth-generation mobile licences in an international
auction if they are not taken up by carriers already operating
in the country.
The sale of 4G licences is part of a long-awaited plan to
reform Egyptian telecoms and the regulator has approached the
three companies currently offering mobile services - Orange
Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat
about buying them.
Egypt's government will finalise technical negotiations with
telecoms groups over the licences next week and start financial
negotiations the week after, Communications and Information
Technology Minister Yasser al-Kadi told Reuters.
"If any of the companies say they don't want the 4G licence
we will offer it in an international auction," he said.
The reforms will enable landline monopoly Telecom Egypt
to enter the mobile phone market directly, while
allowing the mobile operators to offer fixed line services,
ending Telecom Egypt's domination of the sector.
Telecom Egypt will not be required to sell its stake in
Vodafone Egypt but will eventually dispose of it when it gets a
good offer, telecommunication sources told Reuters.
The state-owned company owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone
Egypt but hopes to offer mobile phone services itself following
the introduction of high-speed 4G technology.
Telecom Egypt said earlier this week it was studying the
terms in detail ahead of applying for the 4G licence.
Egypt said in 2014 when it laid out the 4G plan that Telecom
Egypt would be allowed to offer mobile services if it paid 2.5
billion Egyptian pounds ($282 million) and sold its Vodafone
stake within a year of offering the services.
The government says a unified licence will put all four
telecoms companies on an equal footing and end a monopoly, it
also hopes to collect a total of 22.3 billion Egyptian pounds
from licence fees, which will be collected in a lump sum and not
over instalments, Kadi said.
All four companies have to submit applications for the
licence by the first week of August. The mobile operators will
also be able to apply for landline and international gateway
licences.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter and
Alexander Smith)