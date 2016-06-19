CAIRO, June 19 Orange Egypt said on Sunday that
Egypt's telecommunications regulator had set the price of a
licence to provide fourth-generation mobile services at 3.54
billion Egyptian pounds ($398.6 million), half of which must be
paid in dollars.
It said in a statement on the Egyptian stock exchange that
the regulator had set the cost of acquiring a fixed line licence
at 100 million Egyptian pounds and the cost of a licence to
offer customers international calls at 1.8 billion pounds.
It said it was looking into the licence offers and had yet
to make a decision.
A spokesman for the regulator has confirmed that it
approached the three companies that currently offer mobile
services in Egypt about applying to buy 4G licences but did not
give details or prices.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed, Editing by Amina
Ismail)