(Adds background and comment from Vodafone)
CAIRO, June 19 Orange Egypt said on
Sunday that Egypt's telecommunications regulator had asked it to
pay 3.54 billion Egyptian pounds ($399 million) for a licence to
offer fourth-generation mobile phone services.
The regulator had asked it to pay 100 million Egyptian
pounds to acquire a fixed-line licence and 1.8 billion pounds to
offer international calls, Orange Egypt said in a statement.
Orange Egypt said it was looking into the licence offers and
had yet to make a decision.
Egypt is selling the 4G licences as part of a long-awaited
plan to reform the country's telecoms sector and the regulator
has confirmed that it approached the three companies that
currently offer mobile services about buying them.
Telecom Minister Yasser al-Qadi told television channel CBC
last month that Egypt was planning to offer high-speed 4G
licences to companies already operating in Egypt.
The reforms will allow Egypt's land-line monopoly Telecom
Egypt (TE) to enter the mobile phone market directly
while allowing mobile operators to offer fixed line services,
ending its domination of the sector.
TE, which is majority owned by the government, said on
Sunday it had also been granted a 4G licence. It was not clear
how much TE, which does not offer its own mobile services but
does own a stake in Vodafone Egypt, would pay for the new
spectrum.
"This move will enable TE to fulfil our long awaited goal of
becoming a total telecommunications operator, by offering mobile
services," TE CEO Tamer Gadalla said in a statement.
It was not clear what would happen to the Vodafone Egypt
stake if TE begins offering mobile services directly. Under
previous reform plans, which have since been scrapped, TE would
have had to dispose of its stake.
Vodafone Egypt said it received an offer from the
telecoms regulator a week ago, but declined to give any numbers.
Khaled Hegazi, external affairs and legal director at
Vodafone Egypt, said, however, that not all the mobile service
providers had necessarily been offered the same prices or terms.
"Each company has specific conditions that are considered
competitive. We receive different offers based on each company's
condition in the market," he told Reuters.
Etisalat, which also provides mobile services in
Egypt, was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Lin Noueihed and Ola Noureldin;
Editing by Alexander Smith)