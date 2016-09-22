CAIRO, Sept 22 Egypt's telecom regulator said on
Thursday that none of the local mobile operators had applied for
a fourth-generation license by the Sept. 22 deadline and it
would consider launching an international tender for the
licenses.
Egypt gave companies that already operate in the country
priority in obtaining 4G licenses but has said it would launch
an international tender should any of them decline the offer.
In its statement, the regulator said its board of directors
will meet to discuss alternatives to issuing the licenses,
including launching an international tender.
"The options will be presented to the board of directors at
its next meeting, early October, to take a decision on the
matter," the statement said.
(Reporting by Ola Noureldin. Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing
by Susan Fenton)