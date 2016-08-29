BRIEF-AltPlus announces exercise of options
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
CAIRO Aug 29 Representatives from Saudi Telecom and Lebara KSA are in Egypt this week to discuss the possibility of obtaining a fourth-generation mobile phone licence, an official from Egypt's telecommunications ministry said on Monday.
Saudi Telecom and Lebara KSA were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)
* Says 3,480 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 348,000 shares of its common stock during the period from May 17 to May 19
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company