UPDATE 1-LG Display reports record Q4 profits; panel prices seen rising further
* LG in talks with Samsung Elec for TV panel shipment (New throughout, adds company statement, background)
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
CAIRO, March 23 Egypt's Telecommunications Minister Atef Helmy said on Sunday the country's long awaited unified telecom licence will be activated within three months.
"The unified telecom licence will be activated before June 30, 2014," Helmy said, speaking at an industry event in Cairo. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* LG in talks with Samsung Elec for TV panel shipment (New throughout, adds company statement, background)
* Company anticipates revenue from this agreement to commence in second half of 2017 calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 180 percent from a year earlier in its largest quarterly profit ever, due to a pickup in panel prices.