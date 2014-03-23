(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

CAIRO, March 23 Egypt's Telecommunications Minister Atef Helmy said on Sunday the country's long awaited unified telecom licence will be activated within three months.

"The unified telecom licence will be activated before June 30, 2014," Helmy said, speaking at an industry event in Cairo. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)