(Adds details)
CAIRO, March 23 Egypt's Telecommunications
Minister Atef Helmy said on Sunday the country's long awaited
unified telecom licence for both mobiles and landlines will be
activated within three months.
The licence would allow telecommunication companies to
operate fixed-line and mobile networks, which would in turn
allow Egypt's fixed-line monopoly Telecom Egypt to
offer mobile services.
"The unified telecom licence will be activated before June
30, 2014," Helmy said, speaking at an industry event in Cairo,
adding that the Cabinet has approved the licence and that
details will be revealed at a news conference on Wednesday.
Egypt's three existing mobile phone service providers are
Vodafone Egypt, Mobinil and Etisalat Egypt which have
been eating away at Telecom Egypt's fixed-line services as more
Egyptians opt to use mobile phones and the internet instead.
Telecom Egypt has been relying on its data business to boost
revenue and has been waiting to launch a new mobile operation
that would complement its existing joint venture with Vodafone
and rival the sector's two other players.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)