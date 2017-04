CAIRO May 14 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) said net profit in the first quarter of 2013 fell 19.8 percent to 139.4 million Egyptian pounds ($20 million).

TMG's profit for the first quarter of 2012 was 173.7 million pounds, the firm said in a statement published by the stock exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.9645 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)