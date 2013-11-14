CAIRO Nov 14 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa's net profit for the first nine months of 2013 fell 3.6 percent to 417.77 million Egyptian pounds ($60.65 million), the bourse said on Thursday.

Profit for the first nine months of 2012 was 433.44 million pounds, the bourse said, without adding further details. ($1 = 6.8884 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)