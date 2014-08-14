CAIRO Aug 14 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa said on Thursday its net profit was up 12 percent for the first half of 2014.

Its after-tax profit was 351.543 million Egyptian pounds (49.17 million US dollar) in the six months to June 30, compared to 312.755 in the first half of 2014.

Revenues were up to 2.663 billion pounds compared to 2.418 in the first half of 2014 (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk, writing by Maggie Fick, editing by William Hardy)