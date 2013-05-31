(Adds details, official comment and background)
CAIRO May 31 Four Mexican tourists were killed
and 17 were injured, two of them critically, in a bus accident
on Friday in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the governor of South
Sinai said.
The tourists were travelling on a bus owned by a local tour
company near Saint Catherine's monastery in central Sinai when
their bus overturned and caught fire, medical and security
sources said.
At least 40 tourists, all from Mexico, were inside, the
state news agency MENA reported.
The injured tourists were transferred to three hospitals in
the area, governor Khaled Fouda said. He said they had been
traveling to the monastery, a popular tourist destination, from
the town of Taba, which borders Israel.
The 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak and
the turmoil that followed has dented Egypt's tourism sector - a
major employer and source of foreign currency which accounted
for more than 10 percent of gross domestic product.
The sector has been further damaged by kidnappings in Sinai
and high-profile accidents, including a hot air balloon crash
near Luxor in February that killed 19 tourists, most of them
Asian and European.
