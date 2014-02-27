* TUI Germany, Thomas Cook to bring tourists home
* Alltours brings all guests back tonight, DER on Friday
* Trips cancelled for few weeks, free rebooking offered
* Tourism revenue down sharply in Egypt
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German tour operators started
bringing hundreds of holidaymakers back from Egypt's Sharm
el-Sheikh Red Sea resort on Thursday after Germany's foreign
office advised against travel to the entire Sinai peninsula.
German authorities on Wednesday recommended its citizens
refrain from travelling to the beach resorts on the peninsula
and said those already there should make arrangements with their
travel agent to return early.
Alltours said it would bring back 120 holidaymakers in Sharm
el-Sheikh this evening, while TUI Deutschland
and Thomas Cook Germany said they were organising travel
back to Germany for its customers there.
"We want to bring them back by the weekend. They will be
refunded for the days of their trip they did not use," a Thomas
Cook Germany spokesman said.
Another big German tour operator, DER, said it had booked a
plane for Friday morning to bring back all 85 guests from its
different tour operator brands that were in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The recent bombing of a coach carrying Korean holidaymakers
across the peninsula has led to renewed concerns for tourism in
Egypt, an industry which provides a livelihood for millions and
the government with much-needed foreign currency.
Germans and Russians are the most numerous visitors to the
country, which saw tourism revenue plunge 41 percent to $5.9
billion last year due to the waves of unrest that have disrupted
the country since the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.
The advice from Germany was not equivalent to a full warning
that would force all tour companies to repatriate German
holidaymakers immediately.
For German travellers the resorts of Hurghada and Marsa
Alam on Egypt's mainland Red Sea coast, which are not affected
by the latest travel advice, are more popular destinations. TUI
Germany said 90 percent of its holidaymakers in Egypt were in
Hurghada.
DER said overall bookings to Egypt were down by between
30-40 percent since the start of the Arab Spring, while bookings
to Sharm el-Sheikh were down 90 percent, mainly due to its
location nearer trouble hotspots.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was
"important" that Russian tourists stay inside tourist areas and
refrain from travelling around the country, urging them to avoid
big cities and the interior of the Sinai Peninsula in
particular, confirming earlier advice.
France and Britain, two other major sources of tourists for
Egypt, also advise against travelling to the peninsula but have
so far exempted Sharm el-Sheikh.
The German tour operators said guests with holidays booked
over the next few weeks to Sharm el-Sheikh would be offered the
chance to switch bookings to another destination or to cancel
their trip entirely for free.
TUI Germany, Thomas Cook Germany and DER said the rebooking
or cancellation offer was valid on holidays until March 14,
while Alltours said those with travel booked until the end of
March could alter their plans for free.