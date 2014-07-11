BERLIN, July 11 German tour operators said
holidaymakers may once again book trips to Egypt's Sharm
el-Sheikh after the German foreign office eased travel advice
for the destination.
TUI Germany, part of Europe's largest tour operator, TUI
Travel , said customers would be able to book
trips from July 21. The smaller tour operator FTI also said it
was offering holidays to the beach resort.
The German foreign office had advised against travel
throughout the Sinai peninsula, where Sharm el-Sheikh is
situated, and recommended any tourists at the region's beach
resorts return home early. That prompted German tour operators
to bring customers home in February.
This week, Germany changed its advice and now warns only
against travel to the north of the peninsula. It advises
avoiding the Nile delta and valley and recommends holidaymakers
exercise care when travelling to Egypt, even to Red Sea resorts.
Germans and Russians are the most numerous visitors to
Egypt. The country's revenue from tourism plunged 41 percent to
$5.9 billion last year after waves of unrest since the Arab
Spring uprising in 2011.
