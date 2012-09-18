* "Nothing will affect beach tourism" - Zaazou
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Sept 18 Egyptian beach tourism is here to
stay, the tourism minister in the Islamist-led administration
said on Tuesday, saying any Islamic investment in the sector
would complement but not replace resorts that are part of an
industry vital to Egypt.
Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou is tasked with reviving an
industry that accounted for 10 percent of economic activity
before an uprising toppled Hosni Mubarak 19 months ago, sending
both investors and tourists packing.
Questions have swirled around the future of the industry, as
Islamist groups outlawed under Mubarak moved to the heart of
public life, culminating in the Muslim Brotherhood's victory in
the first real Egyptian presidential election earlier this year.
Brotherhood officials have typically sidestepped questions
on the future of beach resorts that include Sharm el-Sheikh on
the Red Sea, often dismissing the topic as marginal and saying
there are more important things to worry about.
Asked about the future of such resorts, Zaazou -- a senior
tourism ministry official before taking his new post in the
cabinet appointed in August - gave an unequivocal answer.
"It will not be changed. Nothing will affect beach tourism.
We are building on, increasing even, the capacities and the
services rendered for our clients coming to our beaches," he
told Reuters.
Though Egypt is renowned for pharaonic antiquities, its Red
Sea beaches in particular draw many Western and other tourists.
"The current government, the current president is backing
tourism at large. Everybody is aware that beach tourism
constitutes 70 percent of the traffic coming to Egypt. It will
continue to do so," the minister said.
"If there is investment in special kinds of beach tourism
for, let's say, Arab investors or Islamic investors as mentioned
before, we are welcoming that on top, not in replacement of the
current beach tourism," he added.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a business conference,
one of a series initiatives to attract investors and boost
growth in an economy struggling to create enough jobs.
The government has said it will promote tourism. But the
task of drawing back tourists has been complicated by
internationally televised scenes of violent street protests last
week over a film that denigrated the Prophet Mohammad.
Zaazou said Egypt aimed to increase the number of visitors
from a projected 12 million in 2012 to around 15 million in 2013
-- a number that would equal the number of visitors in 2010.
"If we view the tourism industry as a factory, then it is
ready for operation tomorrow morning," he said.
The government aimed to attract 30 million tourists by 2020,
he said. By then, he said the industry should be generating $25
billion in revenue per year - double the $12.5 billion it
generated in 2010.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by Ron Askew)