CAIRO Oct 18 Egypt projects a rise of about 20
percent in tourist numbers this year, the tourism minister said
on Wednesday, despite outbreaks of violence after last year's
Arab Spring.
The uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak last February and
political instability since then have stopped millions of
potential visitors to Egypt's beach resorts and ancient sites.
Tourism accounted for more than a tenth of Egypt's gross
domestic product before the 18-day revolt that was driven by
widespread anger at poverty and high-levels of corruption. The
country's large cities are still prey to unrest.
But Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou cited strong recent
occupancy rates at hotels. About 8.8 million tourists visited
Egypt in the first nine months of this year, he said at an
industry event, and revenue was 6.9 billion.
"What I'm targeting is 11.5 million to 12 million tourists
by the end of December. For sure over 11 million," Zaazou said.
He said numbers should return to 2010 levels by the end of 2013
depending on the security situation.
Some 14.5 million tourists visited Egypt in 2010, generating
around 12.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.05 billion) in revenue,
whereas last year 9.8 million tourists brought in 8.8 billion
pounds, according to government figures.
The government has a long-term plan to draw 30 million
tourists by 2020, generating industry revenue of $25 billion.
Clashes in Cairo between liberal opponents of newly elected
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and his supporters following a
demonstration injured more than 100 people last week. Another
protest is planned on Friday.
In addition to security concerns, anxiety over the growing
influence of Islamists following Mursi's election has fed
tourism sector investors' fears over possible restrictions on
alcohol sales and swimwear at popular resorts.
Zaazou said that while the government may introduce options
for tourists wanting to adhere to Islamic sharia law, that would
not change what Egypt offers tourists elsewhere.
"Our desire to introduce additional products that would suit
certain Arab and Islamic market segments ... will not happen at
the cost of our mainstream business," he said.
Zaazou said he would look into a possible tax break for
investors in the tourism sector and present a study to the
government. The study may propose tax breaks of up to 10 years
for developers who build hotels within a specific period.
He said he was also looking into restoring air routes that
closed when governments issued warnings on travel to Egypt.