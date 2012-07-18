* Red Sea resorts are vital for jobs, economy
By Shaimaa Fayed
AIN SUKHNA, Egypt, July 18 The beanbag chair
decorated with pharaonic-era rulers that Waleed displays has
found another use since passing business at this Egyptian Red
Sea resort slowed to a trickle.
As five hours go by in the sticky afternoon heat without a
customer, he stretches out on the bag himself and dozes off.
It's been 17 months since a popular uprising unseated
President Hosni Mubarak and tipped Egypt's tourism industry into
crisis.
Many in the industry fear it will never fully recover if the
new Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, bans the skimpy swimwear
and alcoholic drinks that are standard items on beach holidays
for many foreign tourists.
"My business has shrunk by at least 70 percent in the past
year," said Waleed, who asked to be identified by his first name
only.
"Egypt lives on tourism. I think Mursi wants to Islamise
tourism in the long run, but for the next few years he won't do
anything because people need to eat."
Comments from Mursi, sworn in on June 30 after an interim
period of army rule, and from Brotherhood officials suggest
Waleed may be right.
The Brotherhood's 81-page "Nahda" (Renaissance) programme
does not mention beach tourism - which brings in the most
tourist dollars by far - and officials in the movement have said
they have other priorities for now.
But one hint of disapproval can be found in Nahda's promise
to encourage alternatives - cultural, ecological and medical
tourism, and desert excursions.
Pushed to clarify his position on bikinis and alcohol, Mursi
refused to give a clear answer in a recent interview with
al-Mehwar TV channel. He said tourism specialists must be
consulted on all draft laws and described the issue as "very
marginal, very superficial and affecting a very limited number
of places".
Vigorous denials from Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood
allies have failed to allay broader fears among more
liberally-minded Egyptians of a concerted attack on civic and
personal freedoms in the name of religion.
PILLAR OF THE ECONOMY
Industry professionals say beach holidays make up as much as
80 percent of Egyptian tourism, a sector that became vital
during the Mubarak era, when a chain of resorts were built from
Sinai further south down the Red Sea coast.
Once the choice of ancient history enthusiasts and those who
could afford luxurious cruises down the Nile, Egypt is now a
serious rival to countries like Spain and Turkey as a sunny
getaway for millions of cost-conscious Europeans.
Some 12 to 15 percent of Egypt's workforce attends to the
needs of foreign visitors, directly or indirectly. Tourism
accounts for 11 percent of gross domestic product and a quarter
of foreign exchange earnings, economist Samir Makary said.
It has offered work for a fast-growing population that
stagnating manufacturing sectors were unable to absorb. Many
labour-intensive industries are tied to tourism such as
construction, food distribution and carpet-weaving.
Last year's uprising, coupled with a global recession that
also dampened travel demand, illustrates the dangers of relying
on such a volatile industry.
Focused on Egypt's big northern cities, the street revolt
barely creased a beach towel in the secure, isolated Red Sea
resorts, yet foreigners cancelled holidays there anyway.
That helped push foreign reserves at Egypt's central bank
from $36 billion before the uprising in January 2011 to about
$15.53 billion last month, representing less than three months
of imports, a level seen by economists as hazardous.
Tourism professionals appear confident that Mursi will avoid
adding to their problems.
"They will allow tourism to operate normally until there are
economic alternatives - and there never will be," said Karim
Mohsen of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association.
"Ban bikinis and alcohol and live with the guilt of at least
4.5 million people out of work in Egypt... People will take to
the streets."
TENTATIVE RECOVERY
After slumping in 2011, the number of visitors to Egypt in
the first five months of this year was still down 26 percent
from 2010, at 4.4 million. Tourism revenues were down 24 percent
from 2010 at $3.6 billion, according to official figures.
In April, at the height of the spring tourist season, the
world's biggest tour operator TUI Travel said demand for
holidays in Egypt was improving, with resorts recovering faster
than Cairo, the hotbed of the uprising, which remained weak.
Tourism Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour told reporters on
Tuesday he expects the country will have received more than 12
million tourists by the end of 2012, a 23 percent rise over the
previous year.
For a country that foreigners were deserting during the
height of the revolt against Mubarak, the comeback suggests an
enduring appeal that could ensure growth - politics permitting.
"I am confident that tourism will be business as usual in
the coming years," said Ahmed Seddik, a Cairo-based travel
consultant and tour guide. "Tourism is one of the pillars of the
Egyptian economy. Mursi will simply not take chances with it."
Makary, the economist, said he expected tourism to recover
in the short term, but its future health would depend on the
government.
The biggest danger to tourism was not in the threat of an
Islamist crackdown but political instability that shows little
sign of abating, travel executives said.
Each move towards a political settlement between the
Brotherhood and the military has ended in failure.
Most recently Mursi has challenged the generals by reversing
their decision to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament.
"Short- to medium-term tourism investments are negatively
affected by the general political instability, but long-term
investments have halted completely," said Mohsen of the travel
agents association.
Civil disturbances by Egyptians frustrated by the pace of
political change and made worse by ineffectual security have hit
Egypt's image as a safe place to visit.
Waleed said eruptions of violence and strikes had blocked
roads to the coastal cities and scared off tourists. A stadium
riot that killed 74 soccer fans in the city of Port Said on Feb.
1 sparked further violence in Cairo.
U.S.-based Crystal Cruises dropped Egypt from its itinerary
this year, and said sales of its cruise plummeted following the
stadium riots. The Pyramids of Giza were a staple of its cruises
for years.
"There are a lot of marketing dollars spent promoting the
original program," said Mimi Weisband, Crystal Cruises Public
Relations Vice President. "Travel agents and our guests, from
the U.S. and internationally, were telling us they were
concerned and nervous about the safety of travel in Cairo."
Instability means any recovery in Egyptian tourism will be
fragile at best. Tourism officials and industry executives say
it is hardly the moment for political and social experiments.
"No political force, political party, president or
government working in a democratic, responsible framework, and
therefore accountable to public opinion ... could follow
policies that harm tourism in Egypt," said Abdel Nour, the
tourism minister.
Industry executive Mohsen pointed to Egypt's more austere
neighbour across the Red Sea as a cautionary tale.
"Saudi Arabia has the best virgin beaches, with soft sands.
They have plenty of airports and good roads," Mohsen said. "But
not a single tourist goes except for the Muslim pilgrimage."
