CAIRO Feb 24 Egypt's tourism minister is
heading to Tehran, the government said on Sunday, as Cairo tries
to halt sliding visitor numbers and thaws relations with Iran
after a 30-year freeze.
Minister Hisham Zaazou will visit the Iranian capital from
Monday under a drive "to restore tourism activity into Egypt and
discover new and diverse markets", the Tourism Ministry said in
a statement.
Last month President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became the first
Iranian leader to visit Egypt since Tehran's 1979 Islamic
revolution, and called for a strategic alliance with Cairo.
Egypt's tourism sector has suffered since a popular uprising
toppled president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Waves of riots and
instability have driven many tourists away.
Tourism used to account for more than a tenth of Egypt's
gross domestic product (GDP) before the uprising. In 2010,
around 14.7 million visitors came to Egypt, generating around
$12.5 billion, but this slumped to 9.8 million people in 2011,
bringing in $8.8 billion.
