CAIRO Dec 2 A total of 2.77 million tourists
visited Egypt in the third quarter of 2013, official figures
show, a jump of 70 percent compared to the same period last
year despite an Islamist insurgency in North Sinai.
The figure brought the total number of visitors this year to
7.27 million up to the third quarter, welcome news in an
industry hammered by three years of political turmoil.
At the same time a year ago, much of Egypt was under curfew
and many foreign countries had issued travel warnings due to the
army's removal of President Mohamed Mursi in July 2013 and its
crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood supporters, when many hundreds
were killed in one of the bloodiest periods of Egypt's modern
history
Although political calm has for the most part returned to
the country, the government faces a growing Islamist insurgency
based mainly in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel, the
Gaza Strip and the Suez Canal.
Officials say the insurgency is contained to a small corner
of Sinai far from the popular beach resorts further south.
But the tourist industry suffered a blow in February when a
coach carrying Korean tourists was bombed near Taba in southern
Sinai, not far from an Israeli border crossing often used by
vacationers.
Tourism is a main source of foreign currency for Egypt but
it was badly hit after the uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni
Mubarak in 2011 and then again following the army's overthrow of
Mursi.
Tourism revenues, once peaking at $12.5 billion a year, were
less than half that in 2013 at $5.9 billion. They dropped to
around $3 billion in the first half of 2014, when 4.5 million
tourists visited.
