CAIRO, June 23 The new governor of Egypt's Luxor
province, controversially appointed last week despite belonging
to a hardline Islamist group that killed 58 tourists there in
1997, announced his resignation on Sunday.
"We will not accept that one drop of blood be spilt because
of a position that I did not personally aspire to at any time,"
Adel Mohamed al-Khayat said in a news conference, saying the
decision had been made after consultations with his party.
A member of al-Gamaa al-Islamiya, which mounted campaigns
against Egypt's military rulers and tourist industry at various
times from the 1970s to 1990s, al-Khayat was appointed a week
ago by President Mohamed Mursi in a move that showed the growing
importance of al-Gamaa as an ally of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.
Khayat had denied any personal role in militant attacks,
having worked as a civil servant after a brief association with
al-Gamaa as a student.
But his appointment prompted uproar in Luxor, in the
southern heartlands of al-Gamaa support. Workers in the tourist
industry around its pharaonic temples feared the new governor
could put off visitors at a time when business is already poor
due to continued unrest following the 2011 revolution.
