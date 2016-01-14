CAIRO Jan 14 Egypt is introducing a series of
new security measures at its holiday resorts, the tourism
ministry said on Thursday, a week after suspected militants
armed with knives wounded three European visitors to Hurghada.
The measures include installing additional closed circuit
television (CCTV) camera systems in the Red Sea resorts of Sharm
al-Sheikh and Hurghada, the ministry said in a statement,
The government is also buying new scanning and detection
equipment and increasing the number of security personnel and
sniffer dogs for resorts. An additional 250 million Egyptian
pounds ($32 million) will be allocated for security.
"These additional measures bring our tourist security to
another level. However, we will not stop there. We constantly
review our capabilities ... and will continue to do so," said
Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou.
Egypt is fighting a wave of Islamist militancy and suspected
militants armed with knives wounded two Austrian tourists and a
Swede at a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada on
Friday evening. Security forces shot and killed at least one of
the attackers after they stormed the beachside Bella Vista
hotel, officials said.
In October, Islamic State claimed responsibility for downing
a Russian passenger plane, killing all 224 people on board, most
of them tourists returning home from the Red Sea resort of Sharm
al-Sheikh, across the water from Hurghada.
Last month, Egypt hired global consultancy Control Risks to
review security at its airports but said it had found no
evidence so far of terrorism or other illegal action linked to
it. In November Russia said the jet was brought down by a bomb.
The disaster has cost Egypt about 2.2 billion Egyptian
pounds ($280.97 million) a month in direct losses and Zaazou
told Reuters in December he sees tourism receipts in 2015
falling 10 percent on the previous year as a result.
Egypt earned about $7.2 billion in tourism revenues in 2014,
still a far cry from around $12.5 billion before the 2011
uprising, which ushered in a period of political turmoil that
scared away tourists and foreign investors.
Islamic State said on Friday it had carried out an attack on
Israeli tourists in Cairo on Thursday, in response to a call by
the group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to target Jews
"everywhere".
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)