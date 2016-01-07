* Tourists were Israeli Arabs, sources say
* One gunman arrested, another surrounded
* Interior Ministry says security sources were target
(Adds comment from Israel)
CAIRO, Jan 7 Gunmen opened fire on Israeli
tourists as they boarded a bus in Cairo on Thursday but there
were no casualties, security sources said, while the Interior
Ministry said the attack was directed at security forces.
Egypt declared it would step up security at major tourist
attractions last year after Islamist militants carried out
several attacks, causing its struggling tourism industry to
slump further.
Thursday's shooting took place at the Three Pyramids Hotel,
on a road leading to the Giza pyramids southwest of the capital.
It is likely to raise questions over President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi's repeated promises to stamp out militancy in Egypt.
Security sources said the tourists boarding the bus were
Israeli Arabs.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement 15 people who had
gathered on a side street near the hotel threw home-made
fireworks in the direction of security forces stationed there.
PILLAR OF THE ECONOMY
"One of the loiterers fired a home-made pellet gun in the
direction of the security in front of the hotel, causing some
damage to the glass façade of the hotel as well as the window of
a tourist bus. No injuries occurred," it said.
Security forces apprehended one person who was hiding behind
the hotel, the ministry said.
One gunman was arrested at the scene and security forces
surrounded the other attacker in another part of Cairo, said
security sources earlier. There has been no claim of
responsibility for the attack.
Bilal Mahajne, deputy mayor of Umm el-Fahm, an Arab town in
northern Israel, said on Israel Radio that one of his associates
had spoken to some of the tourists who were on the bus. Mahajne
said: "They are all safe and well, and back in the hotel in
Cairo." He said the group was on an organised tour.
In June last year, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the
ancient Karnak Temple in the southern city of Luxor, wounding
three Egyptians. A week earlier, gunmen on a motorcycle shot
dead two members of the tourism police at Giza.
Tourism is a pillar of the Egyptian economy, which has been
struggling to recover from political turmoil that began with the
2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
In one of the worst attacks, Islamic State's Egypt affiliate
has said it planted a bomb on a Russian passenger plane that
crashed in the Sinai on Oct. 31, killing all 224 people on
board.
Egyptian jihadists, who have pledged allegiance to Islamic
State, have killed hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and police
since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013
after mass protests against his rule.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)