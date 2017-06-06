(Adds details)

CAIRO, June 6 Egypt has imposed temporary import tariffs on rebar steel from China, Turkey and Ukraine to protect local manufacturers suffering from losses, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tariff will be set at 17 percent for Chinese steel, 10-19 percent for Turkish steel, and 15-27 percent for Ukrainian steel, it said.

The decision followed an investigation that has gathered complaints from local manufacturers failing to compete with imported alternatives, the statement said.

“It (the decision) is intended to protect local manufacturing from harmful practices by imported alternatives," Trade Minister Tarek Kabil said in the statement.

The decision will remain valid for fourth months but it was not immediately clear when it would come into effect. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Greg Mahlich)