CAIRO Jan 15 A military train carrying young
recruits to army camp derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday,
killing at least 12 people and injuring 96 others, state news
media and a security source said.
The train was traveling from Upper Egypt to Cairo when it
derailed in the Giza neighborhood of Badrashin, the security
source said. Injured passengers were moved to hospitals, the
health ministry said in a statement.
The train was a military vehicle carrying conscripted youth
on their way to an army camp, state news media said.
Egypt's roads and railways have a poor safety record, and
Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have
failed to enforce even basic safeguards, leading to a string of
deadly crashes.
In November, at least 50 people, mostly children, were
killed when a train slammed into a school bus as it crossed the
tracks at a rail crossing south of Cairo, further inflaming
public anger at Egypt's shoddy transport network.
