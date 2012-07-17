CAIRO An Egyptian train derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 15 people were injured, security and medical officials said, denying early reports that passengers had died in the crash.

The train was travelling from southern Egypt towards Cairo when it derailed in the Giza neighbourhood of Badrashin, two security officials in the area said.

"Three wagons of train number 990 came off the tracks without any loss of life... The injured received treatment in hospital and were able to leave," said Kamal el-Daly, head of Giza police investigations department.

Egyptians complain that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety standards on the country's railways, leading to a string of deadly accidents.

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Louise Ireland)