CAIRO, July 17 An Egyptian train derailed in a
Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 15 people were injured, security and
medical officials said, denying early reports that passengers
had died in the crash.
The train was travelling from southern Egypt towards Cairo
when it derailed in the Giza neighbourhood of Badrashin, two
security officials in the area said.
"Three wagons of train number 990 came off the tracks
without any loss of life... The injured received treatment in
hospital and were able to leave," said Kamal el-Daly, head of
Giza police investigations department.
Egyptians complain that successive governments have failed
to enforce basic safety standards on the country's railways,
leading to a string of deadly accidents.
(Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Louise Ireland)