CAIRO Dec 25 Egypt has banned travellers from
carrying more than $10,000 in foreign currency cash in or out of
the country, as officials worry over pressure on its pound
currency and a rush by Egyptians to withdraw their savings from
banks.
Political turmoil over the past month has raised fears among
ordinary citizens that the government - which has pushed back
talks to seal IMF funding till January - may not be able to get
its fragile finances under control.
The central bank has spent more than $20 billion of its
foreign reserves to support the pound since the popular uprising
that toppled Hosni Mubarak in early 2011. It now has only $15
billion, which is equal to only about three months of imports
cover.
Presidential spokesman Yasser Ali on Tuesday confirmed the
government decision, which includes U.S. dollars or their
equivalent in other foreign currencies. The decision also
forbids sending cash through the mail.
The decision prohibits all travellers from "bringing foreign
currency into the country or carrying it out to only $10,000".
Any funds over $10,000 must be transferred electronically,
Ali added.
Previously, travellers were simply required to declare any
amounts above $10,000 to authorities on their way in or out.
Bankers say depositors had been withdrawing greater amounts
of cash from their accounts since President Mohamed Mursi issued
a constitutional declaration last month that expanded his powers
and threw the country into a political crisis.
The crisis has complicated a $4.8 billion loan the
government is seeking from the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF had been due to approve the loan on Dec. 19, but the
government asked for a delay after it cancelled a series of
unpopular austerity measures deemed essential for its approval.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Pravin Char and Patrick
Graham)