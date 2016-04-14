BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
CAIRO, April 14 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday.
The average yield on Egypt's 182-day T-bill rose to 13.727 percent from 13.557 percent at the last sale on April 7. The yield on the 364-day bill rose to 14.085 percent from 13.944 percent at the last similar auction on April 7. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison Williams)
