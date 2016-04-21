CAIRO, April 21 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday.

The average yield on Egypt's 182-day T-bill rose to 14.015 percent from 13.727 percent at the last sale on April 14. The yield on the 357-day bill rose to 14.412 percent from 14.085 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)