CAIRO Feb 16 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on 182-day Treasury bills rose to 18.829 percent from 17.726 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on 364-day bills jumped to 18.982 percent from 17.725 percent at the most recent similar auction.

