Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
CAIRO Feb 16 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
The yield on 182-day Treasury bills rose to 18.829 percent from 17.726 percent at the previous auction.
The yield on 364-day bills jumped to 18.982 percent from 17.725 percent at the most recent similar auction.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)
