CAIRO Nov 17 The average yields on six-month and one-year treasury bills dropped significantly at an auction on Thursday, central bank data showed.

The 182-day treasury bills dropped to 17.716 percent from 18.469 percent at the previous auction, and the yield for the 357-day treasury bills dropped to 17.606 percent from 18.903 percent in a similar auction. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)