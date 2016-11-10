CAIRO Nov 10 The average yields on six month and one year treasury bills dropped significantly at an auction on Thursday, central bank data showed.

The 182-day treasury bills dropped 18.469 percent from 19.521 percent in the previous auction and the yields for the 364-day treasury bills dropped to 18.903 percent from 20.519 percent in a similar auction. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)