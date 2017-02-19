CAIRO Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.

Yields on the three-month bills rose to an average of 18.493 percent from 17.050 percent at the previous auction.

Yields on the nine-month bills also rose, to 18.771 percent from 16.993 percent at the last similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)