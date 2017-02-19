BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
CAIRO Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Yields on the three-month bills rose to an average of 18.493 percent from 17.050 percent at the previous auction.
Yields on the nine-month bills also rose, to 18.771 percent from 16.993 percent at the last similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)