CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month rose while the yield on nine-month treasury bills were stable at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.

Yields on the three-month bills rose to an average of 19.418 percent from 19.375 percent at the most recent similar auction.

Yields on the nine-month bills were stable at19.178 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)